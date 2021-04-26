RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo commissioner shot in robbery attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner was shot in the leg and arm while driving home in an unmarked security vehicle.

Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed recent unrest in the state on disgruntled politicians [TheCable]
Governor Hope Uzodinma (TheCable) Pulse Nigeria

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Mr Iyke Ume, was among the victims of Sunday's robbery attack on motorists in Orji area of Owerri, a government official has said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Inter-party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Uzowuru said he was in the company of the commissioner, who was driving home in an unmarked security vehicle, when the robbers struck.

He said they were returning from a service of songs in the area, when the gunmen double-crossed their vehicle, shooting the commissioner in the leg and arm.

The governor's aide said, "I was not shot. The commissioner was shot. My handset and that of the commissioner were snatched.

"The commissioner was dropping me off, when the robbers struck.

"I am fine and the commissioner is responding to treatment to the glory of God."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, had confirmed that four motorists, who sustained gunshot wounds, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the attack occurred around 10:30 pm, near the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

