Imo Attack: INEC says no critical election material was destroyed

The INEC made this known in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Card Education Committee Chairman, Festus Okoye hours after the attack.

The incident reportedly happened around 3 am on Monday.

Okoye also confirmed that no staff of the commission was killed in the incident, adding that the attack affected the part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department.

He also said one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van) was burnt.

The commission said this is the third attack on the Commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the INEC office in Orlu LGA was attacked. Three days later, the commission’s office in Oru West LGA was destroyed.