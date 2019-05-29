News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ihim tendered his resignation letter to the clerk of the Assembly, Mr Chris Duru, at the House of Assembly complex in Owerri on Tuesday.

Chief Press Secretary to Ihim, Mr Marcel Ekwezuo, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said that his boss had resigned with effect from May 28, 2019.

He said that Ihim had resigned so as to pursue his mandate in court as he was running mate to the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the March 9 governorship election, Mr Uche Nwosu.

Ekwezuo thanked Imo people for the opportunity given the former speaker to serve them.

“The speaker has resigned. He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28 and resigns with immediate effect.

“He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo for the opportunity to serve as the number third citizen of the state for four years now,” Ekwezuo said.

In a swift action, the Imo lawmakers to Mr Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano) to replace Ihim.

Duruji, who scored 14 votes to defeat Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) who polled 11 votes, was immediately declared acting Speaker of the House by the clerk of the Assembly.

Chika Madumere (Nkwerre) with 11 votes defeated Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) who got 9 votes to win the position of deputy speaker and was so declared by the clerk.

NAN recalls that Ihim along with Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji had been suspended from the House on May 15 by 21 out of the 27 lawmakers over allegations of misconduct against the interest of the legislature.