A source told The Punch that the fire affected the arrival department where renovation work was being carried out, but that the outbreak itself was contained by the fire service after nearly an hour.

He said, "It happened at the arrival department of the airport where the authority was carrying out renovation work.

"It would have caused bigger havoc but for the arrival of men of the fire service.

"It started around 2:10 pm and raged for 50 minutes. It damaged equipment and infrastructure, but the rescue work assisted in savaging the situation."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.