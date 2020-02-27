TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olaleye also said that immunity should be extended to all members of the House of Assembly.

He said that providing such immunity for presiding officers against crimes of corruption would ensure a smooth running of the law making processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives was considering a bill, sponsored by Mr Odebunmi Olusegun, seeking constitutional immunity for the top presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The beneficiary of the bill, if passed, are the senate president, Deputy Senate President, and the Speaker of the house of Reps and his Deputy.

The bill, which has passed the second reading during the plenary, is part of the ongoing amendment of the amended 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

Olaleye said: “With the jailing of some ex-governors and other political officials there is no need to express fear over the bill.

“Those who have breached public trust can always be investigated, tried and jailed when their tenure expires."

He lamented that after 20 years of the demise of a former president, Sani Abacha, his loots were still being repatriated.

He noted that USA had attached the repatriated monies to specific projects to ensure it was not re-looted and described the move as unfortunate.

Olaleye reiterated that the congress would support any move that would ensure a peaceful system but would never stop calling for accountability.