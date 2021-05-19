Immigration to set up taskforce to clear passport backlogs in Lagos.

Fagbamigbe was reacting to the new May 31 deadline given by the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for the clearance of passports’ backlog.

NAN reports that the NIS in recent times had faced challenges in passport issuance because of shortage of passport booklets both at home and abroad.

According to Fagbamigbe, the command’s taskforce will work to ensure that all accrued passport applications in the three passports offices located at Ikoyi, Festac Town and Ikeja are cleared.

The controller said that the taskforce would start monitoring its enforcement and implementation from May 21, so as to record a landmark success in Lagos State.

“This is to showcase the good intentions and the determination of the Controller-General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Mr Mohammed Babandede, to serve Nigerians.

“The directive on the suspension of processing of new passport applications is also to enhance passport offices’ clearance of backlog of passports.

“I hail the new directive by the NIS on the suspension of processing of new passport applications as supported by the Ministry of Interior.

“The Lagos Passport Command task force will work relentlessly,’’ Fagbamigbe said, adding that the enforcement would begin from the Passport office at Ikoyi.