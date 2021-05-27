RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Immigration to profile herdsmen entering Nigeria through Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) says it will henceforth profile herdsmen entering the country at Jigawa, through our common border with Niger Republic.

Fulani herdsmen (File Photo)
Fulani herdsmen (File Photo) ece-auto-gen

Mr Isma’il Abba, NIS Controller in Jigawa, stated this while speaking at the decoration of 58 recently promoted officers.

Recommended articles

He said the decision was aimed at tackling the annual influx of camels into the state through the common border.

“We have directed our officers at the borders and entry points to properly profile and document herdsmen.

“Every migrant will be stopped and their luggage thoroughly searched, stating their mission and destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abba has described the promoted officers as good ambassadors of the NIS who had displayed hard work and commitment to service.

“Your promotion is a call for more hard work, it is time to show more commitment to duty,” he said.

The controller urged the officers in the command to also exude discipline in carrying out their duties.

“The service does not tolerate improper dressing from officers, any officer found guilty of this shall be punished,” he said.

He said that the NIS Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede had zero tolerance for indiscipline and laziness, saying, “dereliction of duty and absenteeism are offences that must be reported to the headquarters”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with