Immigration to profile herdsmen entering Nigeria through Niger

He said the decision was aimed at tackling the annual influx of camels into the state through the common border.

“We have directed our officers at the borders and entry points to properly profile and document herdsmen.

“Every migrant will be stopped and their luggage thoroughly searched, stating their mission and destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abba has described the promoted officers as good ambassadors of the NIS who had displayed hard work and commitment to service.

“Your promotion is a call for more hard work, it is time to show more commitment to duty,” he said.

The controller urged the officers in the command to also exude discipline in carrying out their duties.

“The service does not tolerate improper dressing from officers, any officer found guilty of this shall be punished,” he said.