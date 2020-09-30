The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede disclosed this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babandede directed that all the promoted officers be decorated immediately, adding that the promotion was part of the on-going developmental activities and reforms in the Service.

He urged the officers and men across board on the need to maintain high level of discipline, commitment to their duties and absolute loyalty to the nation and the Service in their day to day activities.

“The 2019 promotion exercise released on 28th September 2020, consists of 5,351 successful officers.

“The list comprises officers from the ranks of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) to Senior Inspector of Immigration,(SII) as approved by the CDCFIB, vide letter referenced CDCFIB/NIS/DTS/CORR/503/VOL.1/157 and dated 25TH September, 2020.

“It can be recalled that the Service had earlier decorated 100 senior officers, 3,548 junior officers and 118 converted officers on 5th August 2020.

“This recent promotion list brings the total number of promoted NIS personnel in 2019 to 8,999. A breakdown of the total number of senior officers promoted is as follows

“29 CIS – ACG ,71 DCI – CIS, 270 ACI – DCI, 726 CSI – ACI, 529 SI – CSI, 363 DSI – SI, 78 ASI1 –DSI, 32 ASI2 – ASI1, 403 CII – CII tech, 378 DCII –CII, 336 ACII – DCII, 295 PII – ACII, 1496 SII – PII, 445 II – SII,” he said.

Babandede, who congratulated all affected officers, reiterated that the promotion was to re-energised the beneficiaries toward the discharge of their task and responsibilities.