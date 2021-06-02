Immigration issues 14,000 e-passports in 6 months

NAN reports that the Controller-General of the NIS, Mr Mohammed Babandede, on Dec. 14, 2020 issued the first enhanced e-passports.

According to Adesokan, the office has released the list of applicants whose passports are ready for collection.

“The FESTAC Passport Office currently has 580 Nigerians on the list and their international passports are ready for collection.

“This is in line with the directive of the minister of interior that all passports backlog should be cleared on or before June 8,’’ she said.

She assured the public that the office would work relentless to clear the backlog by June 8.

Adesokan said: “However, we need the collaboration of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to clear the backlog.

“It is only when applicants have been confirmed by NIMC and returned same to NIS through its portal that NIS can embark on processing passports for them.”

Adesokan noted that many Nigerians who were not aware of this process, blamed the NIS when the processing of their passports was delayed.