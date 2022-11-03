Immigration arrests suspected drug peddler, cattle rustler in Jigawa

Bagari said the suspected drug peddler was arrested by NIS personnel in Birniwa Local Government Area at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Our personnel intercepted suspected drug peddlers at Fatalan village in Birniwa LGA on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. on their way to Niger Republic in four vehicles carrying the suspected drugs, Pregabalin Capsules.

“Three of the suspected drivers escaped, but our men were able to arrest one of them and his vehicle, a black Jeep,” Bagari said.

He explained that the vehicle was carrying 29 cartons of the suspected drugs.

The comptroller added that one Nigerian Standard e-passport, mobile phones and knives were recovered from the suspect.

According to him, the suspected cattle rustler was arrested by same personnel in Hadejia LGA.

Gabari said the suspect was arrested in a vehicle with a cow suspected to be stolen.

He added that the suspected drug peddler was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while the cattle rustler was handed over to the Police for further action.