Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the commencement of the agency’s 2023 recruitment exercise.
Details of the NIS recruitment exercise are contained in a publication...
How long recruitment will last: The paramilitary agency noted in a publication on Thursday, January 12, 2023, that the recruitment exercise will last for only two weeks from the day of commencement.
How to apply: Interested applicants are advised to apply via the NIS official recruitment website and be careful of releasing their information to scammers.
What to expect during application: It noted that there shall be a computer-based test for shortlisted candidates after the registration process.
Requirements: Applicants, according to the agency, must be Nigerian by birth, have National Identification Number (NIN) and must be free of any financial embarrassment.
