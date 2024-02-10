Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

The Chief Imam who made the call during his Juma’at sermon on Friday in Katsina, said low-income Nigerians are suffering.

According to him, during his campaign, the President promised to make the country’s economy better.

He said that in spite of the promises, the Nigerian economy is worsening, leading to serious hardship.

He, therefore, called on the President to take immediate and necessary measures to end the current economic hardship in the country.

Yammawa also called for immediate measures towards ending the security challenges in the country, especially in Katsina and other northern states.

He said that innocent people are being killed daily in Katsina and other states by suspected bandits, therefore a lasting solution has to be taken.

According to him, “the government needs to take necessary and sustainable measures over these economic challenges.”

He called the attention of the relevant authorities over what he described as extortion from the local grain sellers by some security operatives along major highways.

The Imam also called on the grain sellers to avoid hoarding the goods, saying “no doubt, those involved in such a bad act would be dealt with by God”.

Yammawa also appealed to the president to reopen the Nigerian borders with the neighbouring Niger Republic through Katsina.