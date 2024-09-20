Imam increases daily food support for Borno flood victims from 6,000 to 10,000

Imam in an interview while monitoring the feeding programme, said, he would sustain the feeding, which he scaled it up from 6,000 to 10,000 for the victims in camps to complement the government’s efforts.

According to Imam, as the victims gradually move out of camps in a few weeks, they will be supported with rice to start cooking for themselves as against the current practice of cooked food distribution. He commended his family members and volunteers for the daily cooking and distributing food to flood victims in various camps.

“I want to particularly commend the military, who are not only actively engaged in search and rescue operations but also assist me in sharing the food to victims as well as ensuring orderliness and decorum during the exercise,” Imam said.

The former Board Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), also lauded the concern and response from government, organisations, philanthropists, and all other individuals to the people of Borno over the sudden incident that took people unaware.

“Nobody was prepared for this, people were caught unaware in the middle of the night.

“Many escaped with the only clothes they were wearing, with some trapped for more than a week.

“As the flood recedes, many cannot even go back to their homes because there’s no home to go back to,” Imam lamented.

A cross-section of the victims benefitting from Imam’s gesture expressed gratitude for the support and urged other leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture in complementing government efforts at all levels.

“The most pressing issue now is saving lives and stabilising the survivors through feeding and shelter.

“We want to sincerely thank the Mutawalle of Borno, other philanthropists and organisations doing similar exercises in various camps.