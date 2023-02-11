I’m still in PDP - Nnamani reacts to expulsion

He said that the NWC had no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

Nnamani, also a former governor of Enugu State said the NWC did not follow due process in suspending him from the party as it was not in compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC lack powers to suspend or expel me from the party as a member of the National Assembly,” he said.

Nnamani said that he was neither invited nor given the opportunity to be heard before the decision against him was taken.

He said that going by article 57(6) of the PDP constitution, the NWC lacks the requisite powers to entertain any question of discipline against him to the extent of suspending or expelling him from the party.

Nnamani said the proceeding and decision reached at the NWC meeting on 20 Jan was both illegal and a nullity and urged the party to reconsider the action.