I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scorecard series was launched as part of efforts to showcase the achievements of the PMB Administration.

Asked whether he will not be leaving behind Police that is brutal, repressive, corrupt, and poor, the minister responded that he was satisfied with the conduct, performance and professionalism of the Police.

“So far so good. I am satisfied with the level of Police public relations that we have created.

“Maybe many of you are not aware that we go around to monitor the conduct and behaviour of police who are working day and night across the country.

“From what I have personally seen, when I compared it to what I used to see years ago I will say that I am satisfied now,” he said.

The minister appealed to Nigerians to appreciate what the police officers were doing on the streets and understand that they are there to protect the people.

He also appealed to the people to collaborate with the police and take them as their friends.

“Without this reciprocal relationship, what we are trying to achieve will not be one hundred per cent successful.

“So we need the support and collaborations of all Nigerians, so that we can together ensure that the police are there for everybody,” he said.

Speaking on the Federal Capital Territory’s 470 million dollar Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera project awarded to a Chinese firm, ZTE Communications in 2010, the minister said the Buhari Administration had taken concrete steps on its implementation.

He said the President decided to make full use of it, and ensure it did not go down the drain while government continue to pay the loan taken from China to execute it

“For that reason, the Federal Executive Council decided to concession the project to a reputable contractor who will reactivate it for the use of the police and the other service providers.

“It will also enable the project to serve what it is meant for and draw some revenue to the federal government and the police.

“The concessionaire is working and the project will soon be completed and put to use,” he assured.

Speaking on the 2023 General Elections and INEC offices being vandalised across the country, the minister reassured Nigerians that the Police would ensure hitch-free and credible polls.

“What you see out there by the coward criminals cannot deter us from conducting these elections successfully,” he said.

The minister also assured that there is synergy and collaboration between the Police and the sub-nationals, that is, the states as far as the country’s internal security is concerned.

He also disclosed that the government is making efforts to pay the six months arrears of the new salary packages they owe some policemen.