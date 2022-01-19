RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm now free of COVID-19 – FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has disclosed that he had been tested negative to COVID-19 after taking the prescribed medication.

Bello made the disclosure on his verified Facebook account, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on December 31, 2021.

Bello said: ”I am pleased to report that after taking my prescribed course of COVID-19 medication, I feel very well and great.

”The doctors have confirmed that I’m now free of the virus and it’s OK for me to resume all official activities.

”I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who showed great concern on my health status, through various channels of communication,” Bello said.

The minister commended the FCTA medical team for their commitment and dedication to duty, saying that all COVID-19 patients in the FCT were truly thankful to the team

The minister, who reiterated that COVID-19 was very much around, appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated so as to save their lives.

