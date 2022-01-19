I'm now free of COVID-19 – FCT Minister

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on December 31, 2021.

Bello said: ”I am pleased to report that after taking my prescribed course of COVID-19 medication, I feel very well and great.

”The doctors have confirmed that I’m now free of the virus and it’s OK for me to resume all official activities.

”I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who showed great concern on my health status, through various channels of communication,” Bello said.

The minister commended the FCTA medical team for their commitment and dedication to duty, saying that all COVID-19 patients in the FCT were truly thankful to the team