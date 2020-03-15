Malami made this known in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his special assistant on media and public relations, that the minister will not comment further on the development since it is already in court.

“The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently subjudice.

” And I will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court”.

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi. [Twitter/@Dawisu]

El-Rufai and Sanusi

In an update earlier published by Pulse Nigeria, the embattled monarch had claimed that the Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, and the Attorney General of the Federation, instructed the Department of State Services and police to detain him.

Sanusi also said the dethronement letter sent to him was badly and unprofessionally written and he could have challenged it in court if he wanted the throne back.