I’m not aware abducted Commissioner didn’t have police protection, Gov Sule

The Governor stated this during the quarterly meeting of the Nasarawa Enabling Business Environment Council, held at the Government House, Lafia.

Pulse had reported that unknown gunmen on Monday August 15, 2022, kidnapped the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the State.

According to him: "Other commissioners are attached to more than two security personnel following the deteriorating security challenges in the State, others do not even want it.

“I, therefore, urge you, first and foremost, to be cautious and secondly, seek protection also from your own end.

“I have no idea that some of our commissioners don’t have police attached to them until today.

“We should seek police protection. The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Adesina Soyemi, is more than happy to support you,” Sule said.

The governor, who decried the spate of kidnapping in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state, noted that three persons had been kidnapped in the area within a week, describing it as unfortunate.

He assured that his administration will take stringent action against perpetrators of crime and criminality in Nassarawa as well as beef up security around Nassarawa Eggon and the entire State, in order to safeguard the lives of citizens.

Our reporter however gathered that it was just in March 2022 that the Governor gave 15 Commissioner and other political appointees official vehicles since their inauguration.

While presenting the vehicles, Sule commended the political appointees for their patience and for using their personal vehicles for official functions since their appointment.

"We have to commend you for your patience because when these responsibilities were given to you, they were supposed to be given to you along with these vehicles so that you will be able to go along and carry out your responsibilities,” the Governor was quoted to have said.