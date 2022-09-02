RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former Governor of Plateau, Senator Jonah Jang, says he has been vindicated from corruption charges proffered against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.
Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.

Recommended articles

Jang in a reaction to the judgment delivered by Justice Christen Dabup, said that he did his best via prudent management of the resources available to them such that the average Plateau citizen could eke a living for himself.

The former governor said that it was, however, unfortunate that the champions of retrogression and enablers of hardship for the people, came after him and his lieutenants with bogus and fictitious claims of mismanagement.

“Thereby necessitating a protracted judicial journey of over four years, trying to prove our innocence in the courts.

“In the course of this travail, I spent over a week in EFCC detention and another ten days in the Jos Custodial Centre (prison).

“Those times we spent there gave us another perspective on life and I count it a blessing because it has all ended today with this loud and clear vindication by the courts.

“The tortuous journey leading to my vindication today has only strengthened me to stand more on the path of truth and continue to work assiduously with well-meaning people for the good of our dear state, Plateau and the nation at large,” he stated.

He further said that he would hold no grudge against anyone as he consider whatever he went through as the price he had to pay for choosing the path of leadership.

He thank God for seeing him through the travail and called on all Plateau sons and daughters, including people of goodwill in Plateau, not to wish leaders bad.

“I dedicate my victory in the court to God and the people of Plateau with whom we worked to build a prosperous land.

“I thank the entire legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Mr Edward Pwajok (SAN), my family who suffered all kinds of harassment and denigration through this period for standing firm and believing with me that it was only a phase that would pass.

“I am deeply grateful to my friends and associates for upholding me and all those who were persecuted alongside me in prayers and for their commitment to true friendship and camaraderie.

“I must thank the Judiciary for standing firm on the side of truth and justice not forgetting the press on the Plateau for their unbiased coverage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP/Plateau North) described the discharge and acquittal Sen. Jonah Jang and Yusuf Pam of all corruption charges by a Jos High Court as a divine vindication.

Gyang said that the outcome of the trial indicates that the Nigerian judiciary could still be relied upon for fair and just adjudication and justice administration.

Members of House Representatives (PDP/Barkin Ladi/Riyom), Rep. Simon Mwadkon, described the the verdict as a landmark judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

2023: APC seeks support of traditional rulers towards hitch-free elections

2023: APC seeks support of traditional rulers towards hitch-free elections

Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of cannabis in Ogun

Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of cannabis in Ogun

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports

NAFDAC warns importers, exporters against sharp practices at ports

Kano Gov’t reunites 805 beggars with families

Kano Gov’t reunites 805 beggars with families

MURIC wants return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

MURIC wants return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

EFCC succumbs as court clears Jang of N6.3bn corruption charges

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration