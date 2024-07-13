ADVERTISEMENT
I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

He sympathised with the Government and People of Plateau State, the management, staff, and students of the school, and the families of all the victims affected.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

He described as disheartening the tragic incident of the collapse of a school building in Jos on July 12.

Obi stated this via his X handle on Saturday, while expressing regret at the death and injury sustained by the unfortunate incident.

“I am disheartened by the heartbreaking reports of the unfortunate collapse of a school building in Busa Buji village, Jos, Plateau State.

“This has left at least 16 of our children dead, and many others, including teachers, trapped under the rubble.

“The incident occurred while the school was in session and students were writing their exams.

“I can only imagine the trauma of these young ones, sadly, witnessing such a tragic occurrence, and even their parents, who are undoubtedly worried about the safety of the children.

“I understand that rescue operations began in full swing. I thank various organisations, including the FRSC, NEMA, Red Cross, Army, Police, and many other individuals helping out with the safe rescue of our children and their teachers.”



He, therefore, called on the government to carry out deep investigations into the tragic incident to unravel the cause and help prevent further occurrences around the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria





