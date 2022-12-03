RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The IPOB leader urged his followers to remain ever focused and always keep their eyes on the ball.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Recommended articles

Conveying the message was IPOB's counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who had a chat with Kanu during his visit to him at the Department for State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

According to Ejiofor, the IPOB leader also urged his followers to be focused as the legal team led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), worked out a ‘robust strategy’ for his release.

Giving update on his visit to Kanu, Ejiofor said the legal team had filed a fresh application to quash the appeal of the Federal Government at the Supreme Court against the judgement of he Court of Appeal which earlier "discharged and prohibited further detention and/or trial/prosecution of Kanu.”

Ejiofor's word:From every indication, the Federal Government has not demonstrated any willingness to prosecute the appeal, rather they merely intended to take advantage of the order for a stay of execution to buy time and further detain Onyendu, but this evil scheme is dead on arrival.

“Now, we have filed an application to dismiss the appeal; the Federal Government will have no other availing strategy to rely on.

“Onyendu welcomed the robust strategy being adopted by our erudite Lead Counsel, Chief Ozekhome (SAN), in ensuring that the law runs its full course. The detail of this strategy remains publicly undisclosed.”

The IPOB counsel added that Kanu assured his follower that he would come home soon, while urging them to remain “ever focused and always have their eyes on the ball”.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Ortom has become an errand boy to Wike - APC

Only unserious people dwell on Tinubu's gaffes - APC campaign director

Only unserious people dwell on Tinubu's gaffes - APC campaign director

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

PHOTOS: Student who criticised Aisha Buhari regains freedom

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Name governors stealing LG funds - Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari

Name governors stealing LG funds - Wike, Ortom challenge Buhari

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Boost for Atiku as Dogara, aggrieved APC leaders endorse him for 2023

Boost for Atiku as Dogara, aggrieved APC leaders endorse him for 2023

Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

Crisis in Ogun Labour Party as Chair, Spokesman suspended over Okupe's saga

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds