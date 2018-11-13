Illegal firearm: Court insists on speedy trial of Enugu High Chief

news

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on Tuesday refused to entertain any delay in the ongoing trial of Chief Christian Akpata for alleged possession of illegal firearm.

The Enugu High Chief is a native of Akamaoye community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

Akpata was earlier arraigned in court for illegal possession of a pump action gun with registration number P268884, an offence punishable under Section 27 (1) (a) (i) of Fire Arms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Earlier, a Police Officer, SP Benedict Ayalogu, who was led in evidence by the prosecutor, had told the court that a team from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit conducted a search at the Enugu residence of the accused.

They allegedly recovered a pump action gun and seven live ammunition.

Ayalogu said upon interrogation, the accused person said the gun was licensed.

He, however, told the court that though Akpata later brought a licence, he suspected that the document was forged.

“The description of the gun in the licence read ‘single barrel shot gun and not the pump action recovered from his residence,’’ Ayalogu told the court.

Meanwhile, Ayalogu was silent on one of the charges against Akpata bordering on alleged forgery of the signature of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Kieran Ugwuozor, on an irrevocable power of attorney dated November 2004 and purported same to be genuine.

When asked by the Defence Counsel, Mr Alex Alujiogu, during cross-examination why he avoided that part of the charge, SP Ayaklogu said the prosecutor did not ask him to delve into that.

In her ruling, Justice Rosemary Dugbo-Oghoghorie, said in line with the new practice of the court, criminal trials must be quickly dealt with to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

Dugbo-Oghoghorie adjourned the matter to Nov. 14, and ordered the police to produce their witnesses.