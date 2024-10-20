ADVERTISEMENT
I'll invest it in my garri business - Member says as Pastor gives out ₦25m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pastor later said the money was shared with different categories of people - widows, farmers, artisans, business owners and students - to support them.

Omorinoye, while donating the cash gifts during a service held at the church Auditorium in Majasurawa, said the money was to support the members’ respective businesses.

He then urged church leaders to prioritise the welfare of followers, as the money given would help the members in their businesses and daily needs during the current economic hardship.

The General Overseer advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to support their business and not lavish it on frivolities.

“We know how things are, and it is very tough in the country. We want to support your businesses, and career and your work with this.

“Nothing is too small to start up a business. Invest wisely and don’t waste it on unnecessary things.

“The total sum is N25 million to take care of 178 members. Others who are not captured in this batch will be captured in the next batch. Bear with us,” he said.

Omorinoye also advised religious leaders in the country to empower their members and not always request project money.

The Chairman of the church’s Welfare Committee, Pastor Deji Olorunfemi, also advised the beneficiaries to use the money for the purpose for which it was given.

Olorunfemi also told the beneficiaries that they would be thoroughly monitored on how they utilised the money in their businesses for self-development.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Caroline Adeola, commended the church for the support and assured it she would invest the fund in her cosmetic business.

“I received the cash sum of ₦100,000. I am so excited. I will invest the money in my business,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Oluwatosin Olawuyi, expressed satisfaction and prayed for God to bless the General Overseer for the gesture.

“I will invest it in my ‘garri’ business. I am so happy at the moment. God bless Daddy Omorinoye and his family for us,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries received varying amounts, with some artisans receiving ₦200,000 while some higher institution students received ₦100,000 cash gifts.

NAN also reports that some qualified farmers in the church received the sum of over ₦200,000 with some widows making the beneficiaries list.

