Ikpeazu secures $50m loan for construction of 500km of roads in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikpeazu said that the facility had a repayment period of 20 years with 10 years moratorium.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu (VanguardNGR)
Ikpeazu made this known on Thursday during an interaction with newsmen at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.

The governor said that the decision to secure the funds for the state was informed by his commitment and resolve to leave Abia better than he met it.

He said that the funds had created an avenue for Abia to record massive road construction to boost infrastructural development of the state.

Ikpeazu said that the facility had a repayment period of 20 years with 10 years moratorium, adding that his administration had negotiated and perfected the interest rate of the facility to be at 0.006 per cent.

He said that the handover of the reconstructed Faulks Road, Aba, and the remodelled three blocks in A-line of Ariaria International Market by his administration were among the projects he remained grateful to God for.

Ikpeazu said that he adopted a multifaceted approach in the development of the state adding that his administration had laid a solid foundation for successive governments to come.

According to him, the Enyimba Economic City project conceptualised by his administration when completed would provide over 600, 000 jobs to the teeming youths, over a 10-year period.

He added that the challenges of leadership were not in conceptualising ideas but in connecting and channeling them into an agenda to create a better life for people of the state.

Ikpeazu said that he was pleased with his stewardship, relationship style and disposition to issues, adding that these had facilitated the maintenance of peace and order in Abia.

