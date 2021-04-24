Ikpeazu says Nnamdi Kanu has ordered IPOB members to kill South-East governors

The governor said this during an interactive session with youths and women under the auspices of the “TOS Foundation Youth and Women for Good Governance” in Abuja on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Ikpeazu did not disclose the reason IPOB wants him and other South-East governors dead, but said he does not support the style or strategy of the leader of the group.

He maintained that some of the things Kanu raised are valid, but his strategy leaves much to be desired.

Pulse Nigeria

Ikpeazu said, “People are beginning to think now that some of the issues raised by Nnamdi (Kanu), if they are issues of injustice, marginalisation and inequality, any part of society have a right to begin to feel cheated or unwanted.

“So, some of those things which Nnamdi said are valid. Some of us can see them. We cannot continue to hide behind a finger.

“But some of us do not subscribe to his style or strategy. Because I do not understand where he is going and how he is going and when he plans to pull the brakes and what he wants to achieve.

“If I have a way of conveying my views to the leadership of that group, what I will say is they should find a way to enter into conversation and let people know.

“I am under their fatwa now and some of my brother governors. They say if you see them kill them.’

The governor further accused IPOB of “fighting in the kitchen,” saying he does not understand why the group prefers to attack institutions of civil rule.

He said, “By the time the war in the kitchen ends, mama’s pot of soup would have spilled, there will be no plates to eat and everybody would be hungry and eventually it would not serve any good purpose. I don’t understand their strategy.

“I don’t understand what they want to achieve and I don’t understand why they prefer to attack institutions of civil rule.

“A lot of people who are apologetic to their strategy do not even know that they are riding the tiger because if the police and the military withdraw and brigands become the enforcers of law and order, if you have a little quarrel with your brother, how do you resolve it?”

Proffering solution to security challenges in the country, Ikpeazu said the problems need to be addressed holistically.

He said efforts to tackle insecurity in Nigeria focuses more on spending on boots on ground, arms and ammunition.