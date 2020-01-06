The committee members comprised Prof. Anya O. Anya as the chairman, Isaac Nnadi, Uwaoma Olewengwa, Benjamin Ozurumba, Ikechi Mgbeoji, John Ogunji and Nduka Ekere.

Inaugurating the committee, Ikpeazu pledged the commitment of the state government to boost human capital development to enhance productivity and economic growth in the state.

The governor said that Abia Government was desirous to establish a university of science and technology to tackle unemployment, promote manufacturing of spare parts, and implementation of innovative developmental ideas in Abia.

Ikpeazu urged the members of the committee to leverage on comparative advantages available in the state in completing the assignment the state government had given them.

He also urged the committee to be compelled by a high sense of patriotism to complete the project within the shortest possible time, adding that it would become the forefront which would drive new vistas of development.

ALSO READ: Soleimani killing: Police in Plateau deploy personnel to key areas

The governor said that the terms of reference of the committee included “exploring the viability of the university in Aba, generate options of funding, leverage the SME/commercial activities in Aba,

“Take note of the rich human capital available in Aba and explore the possibility of collaboration with development partner.’’

Responding, Prof. Anya O. Anya, the Chairman of the committee, described science and technology as the `energy that drives industrial development’.

“This vision of building a university of science and university in Abia is important and that God will give us the enablement to actualise the vision,’’ Anya said.