Ikpeazu grants command promotion to Abia LG workers days before election

He said that the command promotion and the government’s support for the Law on Local Government Autonomy were meant to improve even development in the rural areas.

He said that the State Government under his watch had remained focused on evolving progressive programmes and policies for the betterment of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of efforts have been made by individuals in different quarters to put enmity between the government and workers.

“I stand to tell you that the State Government has your interest at heart and my administration has not relented in working towards the betterment of workers in Abia,” Ikpeazu said.

He urged the workers to vote wisely during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections, saying that it was “essential for every worker to vote wisely”.

The governor further appealed to them to vote for the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party to ensure the continuation of progressive governance in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikpeazu said: “The Governorship Candidate of PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe, knows that government is a continuum and HBC will sustain the programmes and policies of the present administration.

“I trust Ahiwe to continue from where I stopped and whatever is outstanding in your welfare would be taken care of within 150 days in office, if he emerges governor.

“I appeal to you and your families to give PDP your support on March 11 by voting for the party.”

Also, Ahiwe promised to strengthen the State Government’s programmes by ensuring that salaries and allowances would be paid promptly, if elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: ”I have been in the system for over 7 years and I will address every challenge affecting local government workers.”

Responding, the state NULGE President, Mr Ikechi Nwaigwe, thanked the State Government for the promotion granted to his members.

Nwaigwe said that the gesture would boost their commitment to higher productivity.