Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Wednesday gave a N10 million cheque to the family of late Prestige Ossy, member representing Aba North and South in the House of Representative.

The cheque, which the governor gave through Ossy’s kinsmen in Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government, according to him, was for the continuation of Ossy’s children’s education.

The event took place during the second edition of his Town Hall Meeting with Abiriba Community in Aba held at Abiriba Community Hall, in Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ossy, who died last month in Germany after an illness was the member representing Aba North and South in the House of Representatives.

“We have a responsibility to the children and family of Prestige Ossy. If we love him, we should ensure that his family continues after he has left us,” he said.

Ikpeazu presented Chimaobi Ebisike as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Governor’s choice as the candidate who would take over Ossy’s former Constituency.

He said with Ebisike, he would continue having a peaceful lawmakers/governor relationship in Abia which had helped him achieve the much he had done.

He thanked the Abiriba community in Aba and all over Abia for their peaceful conduct and love wherever they were found.

Ikpeazu urged the Abiriba community to remain peaceful and hardworking, stressing that their business prowess and tenacity, were true reflections of what made a society safe and progressive.

In his speech, Chief Nduka Onuoha, President, Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Aba Branch, on behalf of his people thanked Ikpeazu for appointing their sons into positions of authority.

He commended the governor’s infrastructure developments in Aba especially on roads which he said had impacted positively on Abiriba people’s businesses and lives.

Onuoha pleaded with the governor to complete Abiriba Ring Road started in his first tenure, and to save them through reconstructing Abiriba/Igbere Road which erosion had made a death trap.

He urged the governor to develop for agriculture Agboji/Amuba/ Biyom/ Amanta/Amamba Akoli/ Igwu River basin which was rich for farming and could feed Abia with rice, cassava and vegetables if used.

The union president said its development would create more jobs for youths.

He regretted that Abiriba had no permanent secretary or high court judge and begged for the placement of their qualified persons in such posts.

He also urged the governor to stop government agencies from coming to their arehouse to overtax their importers on goods they had paid duty on at Ports.