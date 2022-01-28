RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Evidence proved that all victims of the 21-storey building collapse on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, died before rescue operations began, an official said on Thursday.

A survivor rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
A survivor rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure during a coroner’s inquest into the Nov. 1, 2021 building collapse which killed 46 people.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oke-Osanyintolu was led in evidence by Mr A.S. Odugbemi, counsel to Lagos State Building Control Agency.

He testified that rescue operations were carried out by both professionals and non-professionals who assisted with equipment.

The official said that LASEMA was confronted with a “classical national emergency” and that as the Incident Commander mandated by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he gave instructions to the rescue team.

The director-general said that the rescue team moved into the scene following a primary assessment, adding that the team partitioned the ‘building’ into Quadrums 1 to 4 and employed heavy and life-saving equipment.

He said that drones and delsa equipment (used for detection of life) enabled both primary and secondary emergency responders to determine that there was no life in the debris before work began.

Oke-Osanyintolu was asked by Mr Ola Adeosun counsel to Prowess Engineering Nig. Ltd., whether his agency’s actions in the course of the rescue operation led to death of some trapped people.

“My lord, with my medical background, I have attended to a lot of emergencies within the state and federal, I would say, ‘No’.

“Where we put the excavator is the first quadrum. We use the delsa to detect if there is someone alive, and I say this type of collapse building was unique.

“When it piled on one another, there would not be air going in, it would compress the victims, and the way our response was operated, we divided the place into quadrums.

“We used a delsa and drone, I can say that probability is close to zero,” the direct-general said.

Adeosun further asked, “Are you telling this court that before moving your equipment, you must have confirmed that there was no person alive?”

Responding, the LASEMA boss said, “Hundred per cent yes, my lord, there was nobody that died in the course of our intervention, to the best of my knowledge.”

Earlier, Mr Muritala Olawale, a structural engineer and Managing Director of Prowess Engineering Nig. Ltd., tendered a document on soil test conducted at the building site.

The document was admitted in evidence and marked Exhibit T by the Coroner, Mr Alexander Komolafe.

The inquest was adjourned until Feb. 4.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Stakeholders in critical meeting over Niger Delta pollution

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Reps summon Minister for allegedly flouting 2022 appropriation Act

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Centre for citizens with disabilities, others regroup in abuja; calls on a speedy conclusion of electoral bill

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

Family of kidnapped Jonathan’s cousin beg gunmen for his release

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

PDP sets up Appeal Panel for Ekiti governorship primary

Quality, affordable healthcare critical to Nigeria’s development — Osinbajo

Quality, affordable healthcare critical to Nigeria’s development — Osinbajo

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.