ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spillage occurred when the valve of a 45,000 capacity tanker conveying petrol to service the underground tank of the NNPC filling station got damaged.

Ikotun residents panic as NNPC station spills petrol into road's drainage [iStock]
Ikotun residents panic as NNPC station spills petrol into road's drainage [iStock]

Recommended articles

A resident of the area, Folasade Adeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the cause of the accident was not immediately known but said residents had abandoned their houses for safety.

Adeyemi said the entire Liasu Road had been cordoned off from the Ilewe Bus Stop to prevent vehicles from getting close to the scene of the incident. She said the drainage of the road had fuel flowing in it, adding that a young boy who attempted to scoop petrol from the drainage was stopped by some concerned individuals.

Moses Oluwagbemileke, who lives on Liasu Road, said on his way from work he saw people running from the NNPC petrol station where the spillage occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank God that the situation is under control, petrol was spilling from the NNPC station and I can’t say if it was from the tanker parked beside the station or directly from the station’s underground tanks.

“This would have been a major disaster if it happened at midnight; the fire service responded on time, and I am back home with my family,” he said.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Shakiru Amodu, in a telephone interview with NAN, said the spillage occurred when the valve of a 45,000 capacity tanker conveying petrol to service the underground tank of the NNPC filling station got damaged.

He said consequently, petrol started gushing out uncontrollably, but added that the situation had been brought under control. He said the service salvaged the situation by using chemicals to douse the potency of the fuel to avert danger.

NAN reports that residents of the area stopped some people from scooping the spilt petrol. Also, personnel of the Nigerian Police Force were on the ground to maintain law and order.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Ambode won't blame Tinubu for current problems, begs Nigerians to support him

Ambode won't blame Tinubu for current problems, begs Nigerians to support him

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Third Mainland Bridge to shut down for 24 hours between Wednesday, Thursday

Third Mainland Bridge to shut down for 24 hours between Wednesday, Thursday

Tinubu administration plans to go after rats to fight Lassa fever

Tinubu administration plans to go after rats to fight Lassa fever

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading