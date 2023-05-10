Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

They made the appeal in interviews with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited Isawo community area in Ikorodu West, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the communities affected include Igbo-Olomu, Oke-Oko, Isawo and Arepo.

The residents urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to listen to their yearnings and that of motorists going through untold hardship on daily basis while passing through the road.

Abiodun Sunday, General Secretary, Community Development Committee (CDC), Ikorodu West LCDA, called on the state government to come to the aid of the people.

He urged the government to complete the road construction which started since 2017.

Sunday said that the slow pace of work on the road had reduced the socio-economic activities, causing security problem where residents no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him, a major problem of the road is the perennial overflow of Oke-Afa River during the rainy season.

“Any time it rains, commuters using tricycles and motorcycles are forced to disembark and wade through the water after the bridge to get other tricycles at the other end to get to their destinations.

“Transport fare has also increased by about 200 per cent; initially people paid between N150 and N200 to get to their destination from Agric bus-stop, but now it is N500.

“In adherence to the warnings by Meteorology Agency that there would be more rains this year, I appeal to LASG to urgently complete the road and fix the bridge to reduce the hardship.

The road from Mile 12, Ikorodu express intersection to Oke-Oko is 7.4 km. 7km is phase 1B which is what is currently being worked on, the 0.4km from Adeola bus stop to the express Mile 12 Ikorodu road is yet to be awarded.

“The other lane yet undone is also flooded from Asolo to Adeola bus-stop in Agric and people’s houses are affected too,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Owolabi Adisa, the Chairman, Committee on Agric-Isawo Road Project, urged the government to intervene without further delay, adding that the challenge was getting worse on daily basis.

Adisa commended Sanwo-Olu for the construction of the phase 1 Isawo road and appealed for speedy completion to ease the untold hardship experienced by road users.

He also appealed for commencement of construction of the second phase.

“Timely intervention will reduce cost in fixing the bridge compared to when it is completely destroyed, impassable and totally cuts off communities from each other,” he said.

Also, Joseph Aki, a motorist, appealed to the LASG to urgently repair the road.

He said that the state of the road caused them to spend more on the maintenance of their vehicles.

Dele Johnson, Chairman, Unity Community Development Association (CDA), Owutu, said that the road had become a death trap to people living in the area.