Adeshina spoke during the annual week of the Ikorodu branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), at the council’s secretariat.

He said that he would as well as provide two additional buses for the unit to complement the existing one, and urged the revenue officers to desist from diverting revenue to private use.

“The local government has to increase its revenue generation to be able to meet up with the demands of the people in the local government, in terms of upgrading and construction of infrastructure in the local government.

“I will provide additional two buses to facilitate the unit’s movement so that it can be able to cover more areas in the local government, and also provide new tables and chairs in all the offices for effective service,’’Adeshina said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Adekunle Dipe, the Council Manager, Ikorodu Local Government, urged the staff to be punctual.

He said that there were plans to fish out ghost workers in the council.

Dipe said that the council was poised to improve the welfare condition of its staff, as well as reward outstanding ones who proved to be diligent in service delivery.

“Welfare of staff is very important to us and officers need to be rewarded.

“As a matter of fact, some local governments are rewarding their staff with huge sums of money, but with the large number of staff we have in this council; we will try our best and some staff will be rewarded.

“I speak to most staff to be punctual, because I need to inform you that we are going to embark on fishing out ghost workers in this council as soon as possible,’’Dipe said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mabodu Adenike, NULGE chairman, Ikorodu branch, commended the staff members for a job well-done, and urged them to put more efforts in moving the council forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some staff members were given awards for punctuality and outstanding performance in the year 2018.