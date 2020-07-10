Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema started their relationship in the Big Brother House as BBNaija Pepper Dem housemates. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and they quickly became inseparable.

While in the Big Brother House, away from distractions and detractors, they could focus on their relationship and build it up without worrying about too much external influence.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season has ended, Mercy emerged winner of the show, and the couple landed a reality TV series named after them on Africa Magic.

The audience saw the relationship blossom in the house, and now they get the opportunity to see how the couple handle their relationship outside the BBNaija house.

However, things are different now. Life outside of the BBNaija house comes with its challenges. Mercy and Ike are both popular in their rights, and they have the spotlight on them as BBNaija housemates, they have the influence of fans and social media to handle, they have family and friends to consider, their relationship is now on a different level.

Naturally, there will be a transition period where the couple has to get used to dealing with having a relationship in the spotlight.

But we have seen real growth between Mercy and Ike and in their relationship. Maintaining a relationship whether in the spotlight or privately takes a lot of work and commitment and the couple have shown their willingness to put in the work to make things work. How does Ike keep the relationship going on his end?

Be Willing To Apologize

Ike has shown that he is not afraid to admit wrong and apologize when he and Mercy fight. We have seen the couple disagree several times, but Ike is always willing to extend the olive branch to make sure that things get back to normal quickly. Tension and conflict in a relationship are normal, but the couple doesn’t allow the bad times fester, they’re quick to apologize and move on.

Ask For Help

Mercy and Ike have family members that are very involved in their lives and are aware of their relationship. Ike shows a willingness to ask for help when he and Mercy are going through conflict. Mercy’s sister Promise has intervened in their disagreement sometimes. Ike’s family members have also been involved in keeping the relationship together. This helps create a stronger bond, not just between Mercy and Ike, but also uniting both families. Ike has even suggested seeing a professional to help the couple ease the tension out of their relationship.

Compromise

Ike is always willing to meet Mercy halfway on things they disagree about. He’s ready to turn off his phone when Mercy complains that it interferes with their relationship. Compromise is vital to making relationships work, and Ike shows that he can be flexible.

Explore Shared Interests

Despite how stressful holding on to a relationship under the spotlight is, Mercy and Ike try to make time out for themselves. They go to the gym together to create some alone time for each other. They also collaborated on a fun photoshoot with Ike as photographer and Mercy as a model. They make silly Tik Tok videos together. All these create a stronger bond between them, making it difficult for external forces to break.

Give Each Other Space

Despite the love that they both share they are also willing to create space for each other. They spend a lot of time together, going to shows, hanging out, but the couple doesn’t live together. The time they spend on their own also enriches the relationship, allowing them to work on themselves individually, giving room to miss the other person, and creating a stronger bond between the two.

Watch Mercy&Ike continue to grow and work on their relationship next Sunday on Africa Magic Showcase channel 151 at 6:30 PM and watch out for the repeat on Mondays on Africa Magic Urban, DStv channel 153 at 9:30 PM.

