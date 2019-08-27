The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the branch members, led by their chairman, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun, paid a visit to the General Manager of the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Mr Olalekan Ajani, ahead of the campaign.

Ajani, thereafter, joined the team of engineers to distribute fliers and sensitise road users in the Ojodu-Berger area of the state.

Akingbagbohun said that the awareness campaign was part of the NSE’s corporate social responsibility to kick-start the engineering week.

She said that several avoidable accidents happened when pedestrians shun use of footbridges, hence, the need to intensify education on benefits of using them.

“Using the bridge is important to ensure the safety of life of each person and also to ease traffic congestion on the roads where there are bridges.

“A lot of people have lost their lives, especially where we are standing, in the past when there were no pedestrian bridges,” she said.

She commended efforts of the Lagos State Government for constructing bridges, adding that some users, however, complained that some bridges were already deteriorating.

Akingbagbohun appealed to the state government for reinforcement of Obanikoro footbridge and other dilapidated footbridges in the state.

Chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers distributing fliers on Berger foot bridge in Lagos on Tuesday

Announcing activities for the engineering week, which will all hold at NSE secretariat called the Ralph Alabi Engineering Center on Ogba-Agege Road, Akingbagbohun said Wednesday would be for indoor games by 11a.m., and would end with an Elders night event by 5p.m.

She said that Day 3 of the event would feature a Medical outreach with eye tests, medical talks from noon to 2p.m., and an Annual General Meeting by 3p.m.

According to her, Friday will be for exhibition and lecture, which will start by 10a.m. and end with an awards/dinner night by 6p.m.

Some pedestrians who spoke to journalists lauded the enlightenment by the NSE, with Mr Olaleye Alimsu, a businessman calling on government to intensify efforts at enforcement of use of footbridges.

Also, an accountant, who simply identified herself as Miss Chinyere, called on government to boost security on footbridges to encourage use.

According to her, hoodlums usually disturb users on some bridges.