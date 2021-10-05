RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ikeja Electric clarifies planned power outage within network

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikeja Electric Plc says the planned power outage within some parts of its network from Oct. 11 will not result in full day blackout for customers during the period.

Ikeja Electric clarifies planned power outage within network. [Dailytrust]
Ikeja Electric clarifies planned power outage within network. [Dailytrust]

Mr Akinola Ayeni, Community and Media Relations Manager, Ikeja Electric, made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ikeja.

Ayeni said the outage was for the upgrade of the 132kv lines by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and would be between 8a.m and 6p.m. daily.

”Subsequently, power supply will be restored to customers between 6p.m and 8a.m for the duration of the upgrade.

“The upgrade is aimed at expanding the conductor capacity and ultimately improving power supply to customers.

”The upgrade will affect customers within Alausa, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ojodu, Magodo, Omole Phase 1, Oba Akran, Oke-Ira and parts of Ikeja GRA,” he said.

NAN reports that Mr Olajide Kumapayi, Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric, had on Monday announced that the TCN was re-conducting the 132kv lines as part of power sector infrastructure upgrade.

He said some of the 132kv lines were installed over 50 years ago and had become obsolete and degraded due to time and usage.

Kumapayi said the project would be executed for a period of eight weeks and appealed to customers affected to exercise patience with the DisCo during the period.

News Agency Of Nigeria

