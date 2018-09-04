Pulse.ng logo
Ijaw youths react to police raid on Edwin Clark's house

Edwin Clark Ijaw youths react to raid on South-South leader’s house

According to reports, policemen raided Clark’s house on Tuesday, September 4, 3018.

  • Published:
Ijaw youths react to police raid on Edwin Clark's house play

Chief Edwin Clark

(TheNews)

The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide (IYCW) has condemned the raid on chief Edwin Clark’s Abuja home.

According to Vanguard, policemen raided Clark’s house on Tuesday, September 4, 3018.

They searched the rooms his house, saying that they were looking for arms.

Speaking further, the President of IYCW, Barr. Oweilaemi Pereotubor called on Nigerians to rise up and defend democracy.

Pereotubor also said “This is dangerous for our democracy. Nigeria is heading to the cliff.

“Relevant stakeholders need to rise in defence of our hard earned democracy. President Buhari should call his overbearing security agencies to order before they plunge the Country into an unmitigated crisis.

ALSO READ:  'I didn't get anything from ex-President Jonathan,' Clark

“There can be no democracy where there is no dissenting voices. Mr. President should accept that our democracy cannot exist without opposition elements to his government. Chief Clarke who is an elder statesman, his views on national issues need to be appreciated by the Government of the day instead of being witch hunted.”

The policemen reportedly said that they were acting on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

