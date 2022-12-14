ADVERTISEMENT
Ijaw Youth Council commends Amnesty boss over employment

Bayo Wahab

Igbifa says Ndiomu has shown leadership and passion to develop the minds of the youths in the region.

The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu-rtd (Vanguard)
The President of Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide, Comrade Peter Igbifa, who gave the commendation in Port Harcourt, noted that such employment opportunities range from Civil Defence, Police, Navy as well as international oil companies.

Igbifa noted that Ndiomu has shown leadership and passion to develop the minds of the youths in the region and engage them for meaningful progress in the shortest possible time.

While commending Ndiomu’s commitment in driving the programme, he said some of his achievements are first since the establishment of the intervention programme.

It is not surprising to hear that the National Security Adviser has given him another task of probing oil theft in the country, which goes further to show Ndiomu’s resilience with solution-oriented approach in solving existing challenges. As Ijaw Youth Council, we only wish you well and pray for courage to effectively deliver your mandate as Interim Administrator,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ndiomu as the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on Friday, September 16, 2022.

