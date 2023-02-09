Ijaw leaders lament presence of armed herdsmen

They, therefore, called on the Niger Delta states to properly enforce their anti-open grazing laws and protect lives and property.

They also guaranteed confidence in the people to access their farms and make a living without fear and apprehension, especially because lost lives are irreplaceable.

These remarks are contained in a communique issued on Wednesday by the National President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba.

The communique was signed after a one-day joint leadership meeting of the INC and the IYC held at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital.

“These herdsmen have carried out gruesome killings of our brothers and sisters in their communities and farmlands across Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Ondo States, among others.

“The gory tales of the barbaric and dastardly acts of these agents of provocation have headlined reports, especially in the past couple of years,” he said.

Among INC national officials in attendance were Atamuno Atamuno, First Vice President; Ebipamowei Wodu, Secretary; Philip Agu, Treasurer; and Kenneth Odiowei, Financial Secretary.

Also, IYC officers in attendance included Frank Pukon, National Secretary; Ebilade Ekerefe, National Spokesman; Clever Inodu, Central Zonal Chairman; Kroma Eleki, Deputy Chairman, Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE); Austin Enekorogha, Secretary; Gabriel Benamaisia, Clerk, National Representative Council (NRC); and Princess Ebiseri A. J, Deputy Leader, NRC.

Okaba recalled a recent incident on January 24, when some suspected armed herdsmen were reported to have brutally murdered a father and his son at their farm in Toru-Angiama in the Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said, “On the 25th of January 2023, a woman was butchered in her farm at Sabagriea community in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa State.

“Also in Bayelsa, suspected herdsmen, in February 2021, attacked a farmer and his son on their farm in Otuoke community, Ogbia LGA.

“The incessant violent invasions and attacks are designed to annex and control spaces and lands by these herdsmen and their masters with the sinister plot to subjugate Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta.

“We strongly condemn in its entirety, all clandestine attempts laced with terrorist agenda by herdsmen and their masters to take over the bushes of Ijaw nation.

“We are resolved to resist any attempts by strange elements to terrorize and chase away Ijaw people from their ancestral lands and heritage.