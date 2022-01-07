Ijaw group urges Wike to focus on governance

The group said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Bedford Berefa, in Yenagoa.

Berefa noted that the Ijaw people had never claimed sole ownership of the Niger Delta geo-political zone.

“We are not claiming ownership of the Niger Delta,” Berefa said.

He added that the Ijaw people pioneered the agitation for resource control, which led to the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and others.

“The NDDC has played host to other ethnic divides without rancour.

“Our only submission in recent times has been the need to constitute the board (of NDDC) as prescribed by the constitution and in accordance to the already established zoning precedence,” he said.

Berefa said that leaders were ordained by God; and not men.

“So, Gov. Wike should focus on governance,” he said.