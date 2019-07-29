The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) on behalf of its affiliates, on Monday in Lagos, called for a violence-free polls ahead of the upcoming Nov.16 Governorship election in Bayelsa.

The IEF made the appeal in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Efiye Bribena, on behalf of the Ijaw Professionals Association, Ijaw Nations Forum, G24 Embassara Foundation, Ijaw Women Connect and Centre for Democracy and Development.

According to Bribena, the progress of the state must be uppermost.

“The message is clearly sent out that violence in any form before, during and after the forthcoming governorship election in the state will not be tolerated.

“It was agreed that the IEF-led coalition should step up and sustain the process of sensitising elders, youths, aspirants, including all relevant stakeholders to embrace the resolutions and ideals canvassed by our coalition,’’ he said.

Bribena said that the IEF would not relent in its efforts to foster a free, fair and credible election in Bayelsa.

The body noted that it would continue to play a pivotal role in the socio-political affairs of the state, to bring about justice, fairness and equitable distribution of resources of the state.

“This is part of our efforts to achieve the set objectives of violence-free, credible and transparent leadership selection process in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state.

“The collaborating groups in partnership with the international community and Civil Society organisations have scheduled a conference with major stakeholders on July 31 in Yenagoa.

“The forum will be the most viable platform through which the IEF could bring all critical stakeholders together.

“It will be recalled that we had organised a similar workshop on May 22 at De Gracious Event Centre, Yenagoa, ’’ he said.

The workshop was attended by eminent personalities and key stakeholders including politicians led by Dr Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria and the state governor, represented by his Deputy, Retired Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonah.

“The workshop came up with a communique that was widely circulated.

“All participants unanimously condemned the use of violence and shedding of blood during elections and canvassed for a transparent and credible leadership selection process,’’ Bribena said.

The IEF secretary said that those expected at the conference are the leaders of major political parties, traditional rulers, elders/leaders and governorship aspirants.

Others are Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the Ijaw National Congress (INC).