Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) daily briefing on COVID19 on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu highlighted how data is being used to drive the public health response to the COVID-19.

He said that the agency developed an electronic data collecting tool after the Ebola outbreak.

He stated that the tool was the reason why Nigerians see the data of cases everyday.

“The NCDC also has a tool for logistics management.

“We can tell with this tool where every single mask, medical gown or sanitizer has gone.

“We have a tool called Tatafo to help manage misinformation and develop targeted messages once we notice rumours or misinformation.

“We can give the data of every single person that has received any item from NCDC.,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika announced with regrets that the aviation sector will not start business immediately.

Sirika said that it was a very regulated sector so, it would have to ensure parked planes were still airworthy and that the crew and fit to fly.

“We have developed protocols on this. Pilots and crew will go through certification before they fly again,” he said.

Giving an update on palliatives measures, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms Sadiya Umar Farouq said the ministry has made progress on overhauling the school feeding programme pursuant to the directives of the president.

“We want to give take home rations to the school children in conjunction with States.

“The school feeding programme will be carried out based on the data we have,” she said.