Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has adopted little David Wisdom Uchechukwu as he hosted him for a breakfast on Friday, October 11, 2019.

The governor had watched Uchechukwu make an amazing recitation during the 2019 Independence Day celebration at Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, and must have been impressed.

David Wisdom Uchechukwu captured with those who accompanied him to meet Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State [Imo Government House]

Following the presentation, Uchechukwu became the centre of attention for everyone, including the governor.

In his way of celebrating and rewarding excellence, Ihedioha hosted the boy and adopted him as a son. The governor promised to train him all through his life as well.

Wisdom, who hails from Ikeduru, was accompanied to meet the governor by the Ikeduru Interim Management Committee Chairman, Dr A.C. Opara, his parents Mr and Mrs David Osuagwu, his teacher, Ehiri Joy Godfrey, and the young man who released the video, Akujor Micheal, the New Media Aide to the LGA Chairman.