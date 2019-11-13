Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has commiserated with Muslims in the state over the death of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Dauda Onyeagocha, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ihedioha, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu on Tuesday, described Onyeagocha as a “peace-loving leader”, who placed premium on the virtues of love and tolerance.

He also said that the late chief imam was a detribalised Nigerian and bridge-builder, who contributed immensely to the peaceful co-existence of adherents of Islam and Christianity in the state.

While praying for the peaceful repose of Onyeagocha’s soul, the governor urged Muslims and all those saddened by his exit to bear the loss with fortitude and continue to imbibe his worthy legacies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late chief imam was a native of Amawom community in Owerri Municipal Local Government area of the state.