Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo state has awarded full academic scholarship to study in any university to the two best students from the state who came first and second in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The students are Stephany Chizobam Ugboaja and Favor Alozie, who both scored ‘A1’ in all subjects in the 2019 WASSCE.

Izuchukwu Akwarandu, Special Assistant to the governor described Ihedioha’s gesture of sponsoring the students in any university of their choice in the country as celebration of excellence and hard work.

“The plan of the Ihedioha’s government is to ensure that we give the best to our state and reward excellence and hard work.

“We believe Stephany and Favor’s recognition by the governor would serve as morale booster to Imo students and that will spur them to higher heights of achievements in years to come.”