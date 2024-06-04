Breaking news:
IGP urges officers to warn youths on cultism, vows compliance with FG State Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The force decided to explain its stand given the many opinions and views the matter had generated.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Egbetokun disclosed this on Monday in Lagos State, through the Coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police, South-West, Abiodun Alabi, who was on a working visit to the state. He said the force decided to explain its stand given the many opinions and views the matter had generated.

The police chief advised officers and men to continue in their jobs as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution. Egbetokun charged the men to be disciplined, hard-working, respect human rights, and carry out their duties in the best professional ways.

He warned the personnel against misuse of firearms, stressing that such should be used responsibly in strict accordance with the law. On the mental and physical health of the men, the I-G said the officer in Charge of Police Medical had been given orders to carry out mental and psychological tests on personnel for better performance.

Egbetokun said the force was already working with some consultants on befitting accommodation for the officers and men, stressing that very soon, the personnel would access their own homes. The police chief warned his officers and men against rivalry with other security agents, stressing that Nigeria police alone cannot provide the needed security for Nigerians.

He charges them to always work harmoniously with other security agencies, to provide good security for all Nigerians. On cultism in Lagos state, Egbetokun urged the men to be proactive by reaching out and engaging the youths in the areas of their command to lecture them on the dangers of cultism.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Adegoke Fayoade, who welcomed the DIG to the command, said all security architecture put in place in collaboration with stakeholders had brought down the crime rate in the state.

“It is, however, gratifying to note that since the introduction of people-centred, collaborative and cooperative, crime prevention strategies by the commissioner of police, crime and criminal activities in the state have reduced drastically.

“The strategies adopted include prevention strategies e.g. (intelligence raids of criminal hideouts, cordon and search) etc. intelligence-led policing.

“Use of modern technology device(s) (scientific aid) to track down dangerous criminals e.g. kidnappers, armed robbers, car hijackers etc. Extensive and Intensive Patrol and Community Policing Strategy amongst others,” he said.

The police boss in Lagos reassured the visiting DIG that the current tempo of crime fighting would be sustained until the state is rid of all criminal elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DIG was in command in Lagos, as the first state in the southwest on his working visit. He will be visiting six states in the region, a visit ordered by the I-G for all DIGs to carry out on-the-spot assessments in all commands.

