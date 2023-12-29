ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor expressed his readiness to work with the police and other security agencies to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

Recommended articles

He disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the state governor Caleb Mutfwang on Friday in Jos.

Egbetokun said he had directed the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), in charge of Zone 4, to relocate to Plateau.

”We have commenced a special operation in this state, and I have directed the DIG in charge of zone 4 to relocate to Plateau.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are committed to ending this circle of violence in Plateau, and we call on communities not to be collaborators in this evil act.

”Citizens should rather cooperate with the police and other security agencies, so we can deal with these criminals once and for all,” he said

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@NPF] Pulse Nigeria

Responding, Mutfwang commended the police and other security agencies for their efforts toward restoring lasting peace to the state.

He, however, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and be made to face the law, insisting that such a move would serve as a deterrent to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for sending the delegation led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state.

”It is a clear demonstration of the political will to deal with the situation once and for all.

”I also commend the security chiefs for demonstrating the commitment to end these killings.

”But, we urge the security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind this heinous act, that’s the only way the people will know that justice is served,” he said.

The governor expressed his readiness to work with the police and other security agencies to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Tinubu, Shettima bag traditional titles in Abia

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Katsina Gov suspends council official over alleged land racketeering

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Tinubu attends Friday prayers with Lagos residents on the Island

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Edo govt empowers 2,078 farmers with irrigation facilities

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

UK firm commends Tinubu for appointing Aliyu as NNPCL board director

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

IGP storms Plateau as police begin special operation against assailants

Pulse Sports

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming