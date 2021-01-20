The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says a better remuneration package for police officers will effectively prevent them from being compromised with bribes.

A National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey between June 2015 and May 2016 showed that police officers directly asked for the most bribes across the country.

Adamu said during an Arise News interview on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 that police officers need to be taken care of to help them function better.

The IGP noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has committed to improving welfare with solutions already underway.

"There's a committee now working on the upgrading of police salary to a better level that every police officer will feel proud that if he takes that salary on monthly basis, there's no basis for anybody coming to entice him with some little money here and there for him to compromise his function," he said.

Adamu was very complimentary of the performance of the Force in tackling insecurity in Nigeria since he was made IGP in January 2019.

Despite escalating activities of bandits, especially in the northern region, the Police boss said criminal activities have been effectively contained, and promised that more will be done.

Adamu's tenure as IGP is set to expire in a couple of weeks, and he refused to be drawn into if President Buhari will grant him an extension of service, a gesture that has been granted current military service chiefs.