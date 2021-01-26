The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reserves high praise for Nigerian police officers based on the difficulties he says they face on the job.

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, January 25, 2021, the Police boss said the ability of officers to make use of limited resources to maintain law and order is remarkable.

He said officers don't have required equipment to operate, but still manage to make the society peaceful.

He said, "When you take them out of the country to an international environment where those logistics that are required for you to do policing job are there, you will see them performing wonderfully well.

"That is why Nigerian police officers are acclaimed to be the best in the world," he said.

Thousands of Nigerians, mostly youths, protested last October in nationwide demonstrations against years of police brutality.

Many called for Adamu's resignation especially due to the perceived mishandling of the protests as officers assaulted and killed some protesters in the early days of the demonstrations.

Dozens of police officers were also killed in a breakdown of law and order after the escalation of the demonstrations by security forces and thugs.

Further extolling the virtues of the Force in his Monday interview, Adamu said even the youths that participated in the demonstrations want to join the Force.

"Many of them will come and say, 'Please we want to join' because the service the Police provides is a service of God," the IGP said.

When quizzed on the decentralisation of the federal police command, Adamu argued that the current structure is already operationally decentralised in terms of decision making.

The IGP, appointed in 2019, is expected to retire in February when his time of service expires.

He said the Force has done well under his direction to significantly reduce insecurity in the country.