IGP says less than 10% of police officers have befitting barracks accommodation

The police boss said this at the quarter four 2021 public private partnership units consultative (3PUCF) meeting organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja, on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Represented by Zanna Ibrahim, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), logistics and supply, Baba said "less than 10 percent of its personnel quartered in befitting barracks accommodation."

He said, "The state of disrepair and integrity failure in our barracks need no emphasis and we are really in dire need of befitting accommodation to enable us tackle the art and act of policing the nation optimally.

"Suffice to add that there is an ongoing initiative to recruit 10,000 constables for the next six years annually, thereby increasing the housing needs for police officers."

He added that the force remains resolute in following due process based on extant laws in the pursuit of infrastructural development through public-private partnership.

Baba attributed the decay in police infrastructure to negative maintenance culture poor and budgetary allocation.

He added that the force is still grappling with the destruction of police facilities resulting from the #EndSARS protests, banditry, Boko Haram/IPOB activities.