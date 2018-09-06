IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house

news

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the dismissal of three officers who took part in an unauthorised raid of the Abuja residence of Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent South-South leader this week.

Four officers had carried out a raid on Clark's house on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, allegedly based on a tipoff that he was stockpiling weapons. The search yielded no discovery to prove the allegation and attracted widespread condemnation from Nigerians.

With the raid leading to an outrage, the IGP denied any knowledge of the invasion and ordered the detention and investigation of the four police officers involved.

In a press statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Thursday, September 6, 2018, the three inspectors involved in the raid have been dismissed.

While Inspector Godwin Musa, Inspector Sada Abubakar, and Inspector Yabo Paul were dismissed, the fourth officer, ASP David Dominic, is still under investigation for several misconduct charges and might also be dismissed.

The statement read, "The Inspector General of Police has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, three (3) Inspectors namely: (i) AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa (ii) AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and (iii) AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic who were involved in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja on 4th September, 2018.

"Ap. No. 158460 ASP David Dominic was queried and being investigated for Discreditable Conduct, Negligence of Duty and an Act unbecoming of a Police officer which constitute Serious Misconduct and if not checked can be inimical to the image of the Nigeria Police Force and violation of fundamental human rights of the Elder Statesman as provided for in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended. The gravity of the offences against the officer is serious in nature and dismissal from service is imminent.

"Consequently, the Inspector General of Police approved that AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic, be on interdiction from Service pending the determination of his case by the Police Service Commission.

"The IGP also approved and upheld the dismissal from service of (i) AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa (ii) AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and (iii) AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, after the trio were tried under Oath in Orderly Room Trial for Discreditable Conduct, Illegal duty, Disobedience to Lawful Order and other misconduct contrary to the Rule of Law."

Informant arraigned for misinformation

Ismail Yakubu, the Abuja resident who informed the police about the weapons in Clark's house, has also been charged for providing false information.

"The suspect (Informant) Ismail Yakubu from Waru Village, Apo District, Abuja, has been charged to Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja for giving false information and telling falsehood that misled Police action," the statement read.

How I got information - Informant

When questioned on Wednesday, Yakubu disclosed that he obtained the information he passed along to the Police from a taxi driver who said weapons were being stockpiled in Clark's house.

He said, "The whole street was blocked; no way in, no way out. So, I asked questions and it was the taxi driver that told me that this is the area Niger Delta people live. He then pointed to a truck entering the compound at the time.

"I checked the compound and discovered it is House 43. It was a white Hilux and it was sealed. The driver told me that the Hilux was full of ammunition, and I said 'what!'

"As an indigene of FCT, we are peace-loving people. I couldn't take that and that is what I said. I asked him if he was sure of the information."

Clark accepts IGP's apology

On Wednesday, DSP Moshood disclosed that Chief Edwin Clark has accepted the apology of the Force over the incidence after he was visited by a high-level delegation on Wednesday.

The IGP sent a delegation that comprised of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Joshiak Habila, and some Commissioners of Police to apologise for the raid .

"The delegation was received by Chief Edwin Clark and the apology was accepted by him," he said.